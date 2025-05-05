Monday, May 5, 2025
Dyer-Wharf-Providence
The design of Dyer Wharf, a multifamily redevelopment project in downtown Providence, aims to connect the community to Dyer Street, enhancing the pedestrian experience along the city’s riverfront and the I-195 District Park. (image courtesy of SGA)
I-195 District Unveils Plans for Multifamily Project in Downtown Providence

by Taylor Williams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission has unveiled plans for Dyer Wharf, a 214-unit multifamily project in downtown Providence. Developed as part of a broader initiative to revitalize the state capital’s riverfront district, Dyer Wharf will be a 12-story building that will offer amenities such as a communal lounge, kitchen, fitness center, and coworking area, as well as ground-floor retail space. SGA has been named as the project architect, and Consigli Construction has been tapped as the general contractor. Completion is slated for late 2027.

