i3 Interests Breaks Ground on 148,900 SF Cold Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Developer i3 Interests has broken ground on 3° Red Bluff, a 148,900-square-foot cold storage facility that will be located in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The Class A property will consist of two buildings on a 12-acre site that can be customized to fit a variety of cold storage needs, from bulk distribution to food processing. About 62 percent of the first building is preleased to Houston Meat Distributors. Colliers International is leasing the development, completion of which is slated for late in the third quarter.