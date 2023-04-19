Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOffice

IAC Acquires Land Under Manhattan Headquarters Office for $80M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — IAC, a holding company of media and digital assets whose brands include The Daily Beast and Investopedia, has acquired the land on which its 10-story headquarters office at 555 West 18th St. in Manhattan is situated. The sales price was $80 million. Designed by architect Frank Gehry, the building was completed in 2007. Eric Michael Anton and Steven Siegel of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the deal. The name of the entity that sold the land was not disclosed.

You may also like

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 234,215 SF Industrial...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of RV Park...

Klein Enterprises Sells 170,000 SF Flex Office Park...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 153,151 SF Shopping Center...

GI Partners to Acquire 138,600 SF Data Center...

CBRE Brokers Two Sales of Metro Atlanta Retail...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $4M Sale of Commercial...

Golfzon Social to Open 18,000 SF Entertainment Center...