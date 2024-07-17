IAC Properties Breaks Ground on 435,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in South Dallas

DALLAS — Developer IAC Properties has broken ground on an approximately 435,000-square-foot industrial project in South Dallas. IAC Beckleymeade will be a two-building speculative development that will be situated on a 28.2-acre site. The buildings will total 234,900 and 199,800 square feet and will include 81 dock doors and 5,500 square feet of office space. Azimuth Architecture designed the project, and Krusinski Construction Co. is serving as the general contractor. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.