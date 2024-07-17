Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

IAC Properties Breaks Ground on 435,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in South Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Developer IAC Properties has broken ground on an approximately 435,000-square-foot industrial project in South Dallas. IAC Beckleymeade will be a two-building speculative development that will be situated on a 28.2-acre site. The buildings will total 234,900 and 199,800 square feet and will include 81 dock doors and 5,500 square feet of office space. Azimuth Architecture designed the project, and Krusinski Construction Co. is serving as the general contractor. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

You may also like

Elon Musk to Relocate SpaceX, X Headquarters from...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Vanderbilt...

Mintwood Real Estate Begins Leasing 219-Unit Mixed-Income Residential...

FOH Events Signs 23,465 SF Industrial Lease in...

UNLMTD Real Estate Begins Leasing 300-Unit Multifamily Project...

Sagard Real Estate Breaks Ground on 332,000 SF...

Soligent Signs Industrial Lease in Millstone, New Jersey

CapRock Partners Buys 707,010 SF Industrial Warehouse in...

Ryan Cos., PGIM Real Estate to Develop 343,000...