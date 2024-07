DALLAS — Developer IAC Properties has completed Wintergreen Distribution Center, a 553,030-square-foot industrial project in South Dallas. Wintergreen Distribution Center is a multi-tenant speculative building that sits on a 34-acre site and features 40-foot clear heights, 1,550 square feet of office space, four drive-in doors and parking for 151 trailers and 328 automobiles. Krusinski Construction Co. served as the general contractor for the project.