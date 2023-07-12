Ian Black Real Estate Brokers $8.2M Sale of Retail Center in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Ian Black Real Estate has brokered the $8.2 million sale of Crowder Plaza, a 25,000-square-foot retail center located at 2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in Sarasota. Shadow-anchored by Ace Hardware, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Top Brewery, Goodwill, The Granary, Blossom Nails, The Boutique Out East, Premier Tackle and Domino’s Pizza.

George Brusco of Ian Black Real Estate represented the seller, an entity doing business as Crowder Enterprises LLC, in the transaction. Marny Lewis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Florida Realty represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Crowder Village LLC. Brusco has managed the leasing for Crowder Plaza since 2014.