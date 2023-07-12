Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Crowder Plaza's tenant roster includes Big Top Brewery, Goodwill, The Granary, Blossom Nails, The Boutique Out East, Premier Tackle and Domino’s Pizza.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Ian Black Real Estate Brokers $8.2M Sale of Retail Center in Sarasota, Florida

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — Ian Black Real Estate has brokered the $8.2 million sale of Crowder Plaza, a 25,000-square-foot retail center located at 2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in Sarasota. Shadow-anchored by Ace Hardware, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Top Brewery, Goodwill, The Granary, Blossom Nails, The Boutique Out East, Premier Tackle and Domino’s Pizza.

George Brusco of Ian Black Real Estate represented the seller, an entity doing business as Crowder Enterprises LLC, in the transaction. Marny Lewis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Florida Realty represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Crowder Village LLC. Brusco has managed the leasing for Crowder Plaza since 2014.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2M Sale of Apartment...

Essex Arranges $58.5M Financing for Acquisition of Seagate...

CEP Multifamily Acquires Regal Ridge Apartments in Spokane,...

StorageMart Adds 131,686 SF of Self-Storage Space in...

CBRE Arranges $32.2M Acquisition Financing for Two Vitality-Branded...

Texas A&M Expands Lease to 70,500 SF at...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 179-Room Holiday...

Chasen Cos. Adds Puttshack to The Whitney Mixed-Use...

Westcore Acquires 301,120 SF Distribution Center in Rockwall,...