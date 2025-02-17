Ian Black Real Estate Signs Video Game Developer to 23,349 SF Industrial Lease in Nokomis, Florida

NOKOMIS, FLA. — Ian Black Real Estate has signed video game developer Combat Waffle Studios to a 23,349-square-foot industrial space in Nokomis, about 17 miles south of Sarasota. Located at 195 Triple Diamond Blvd., the original office building was converted into a warehouse to provide room for development meetings, VR testing areas and motion capture and security-focused development zones. The property was also pre-wired for fiber-optic internet services. Additionally, Combat Waffle Studios will make minor repairs to the space, including new flooring, lighting and paint, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The space was formerly occupied by drinkware brand Tervis, which vacated the property in January as part of the company’s consolidation. Combat Waffle Studios, which is backed by Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta and produces the popular video game “Ghosts of Tabor,” is expected to have 100 employees working from the space.

Nick DeVito II and Brie Tulp of Ian Black Real Estate represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 201 Triple Diamond Holdings LLC, in the lease transaction.