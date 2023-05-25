Thursday, May 25, 2023
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriRetail

IAS Partners Begins Development of 15,000 SF Retail Building at Metro North Crossing in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Locally based IAS Partners has begun development of a 15,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail and restaurant building at Metro North Crossing, a mixed-use project in Kansas City. The facility is located along Highway 169 adjacent to the newly opened Hawaiian Bros Island Grill and Whataburger. Construction of the shell building is slated for December, with tenants expected to open in spring 2024. The building is located alongside Woodstone, a $60 million luxury apartment complex with 249 apartment and townhome-style units that opened in fall 2022. Metro North Crossing is also home to T-Shotz, a 52,000-square-foot golf entertainment venue.

