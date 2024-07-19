Friday, July 19, 2024
IAVI Signs 29,782 SF Life Sciences Lease in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — IAVI has signed a 29,782-square-foot life sciences lease in Jersey City. The nonprofit scientific research organization will relocate its vaccine design and development operations from the Brooklyn Army Terminal to the 350,000-square-foot building at 95 Greene St., which was originally built as a manufacturing facility for Colgate Palmolive. John Isaacs, Joseph DeRosa and Conor Dolan led the CBRE team that represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. RegenLab USA did the same relocation earlier this year.

