ibex Signs 32,528 SF Office Lease at Penn Center East in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — ibex, a Washington, D.C.-based provider of global technology solutions, has signed a 32,528-square-foot lease at Penn Center East, an office and retail campus in Pittsburgh. The campus features a tenant lounge, fitness facility and conference center. Dan Adamski and Nick Francic of JLL represented ibex, which plans to hire about 400 people to its regional workforce, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

