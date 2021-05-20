REBusinessOnline

IBM Signs 150,608 SF Office Lease at CrossPoint in Lowell, Massachusetts

IBM plans to begin moving into its new office space at CrossPoint in Lowell, Massachusetts, in January.

LOWELL, MASS. — IBM has signed a 150,608-square-foot office lease at CrossPoint, a three-building office park located in the northern Boston suburb of Lowell. A partnership between Boston-based Anchor Line Partners LLC and CrossHarbor Capital Partners LLC owns CrossPoint, which offers amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center and game room, onsite daycare facility, full-service café and bistro and a conference center. Blake Baldwin, Michael Dalton and Shayne O’Neil of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Peter Dominski of Anchor Line Partners, represented building ownership in the lease negotiations. Brendan Callahan, Gabrielle Harvey and Brian Tisbert of JLL represented IBM, which plans to take occupancy of the space in January.

