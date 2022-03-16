IBM Signs 328,000 SF Office Lease at One Madison Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — IBM has signed a 328,000-square-foot office lease at One Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The tenant will occupy portions of floors two and seven, the entirety of floors eight through 10 and a portion of the ground floor, where IBM will have an exclusive lobby entrance. The lease term is 16 years. Owned by SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), One Madison Avenue houses a 56,000-square-foot Chelsea Piers Fitness; a 13,000-square-foot restaurant; a 10,000-square-foot artisanal food market; a 7,000-square-foot tenant lounge; and a 5,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. Patrick Murphy, Josh Kuriloff and Winston Schromm of Cushman & Wakefield represented IBM in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Alex Chudnoff, Diana Biasotti and Ben Bass of JLL represented SL Green.