AUSTIN, TEXAS — IBM has signed a 50,000-square-foot office and life sciences lease at Parmer Impact Labs in Austin. CBRE represented the landlord, Karlin Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield represented IBM. The New York-based tech giant follows University of Texas at Austin, which announced in September that it would locate its first off-campus wet lab site at Parmer Impact Labs. A timeline for occupancy was not disclosed.