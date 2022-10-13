iBorrow Provides $11.2M Acquisition Loan for Austin Student Housing Property

AUSTIN, TEXAS — iBorrow, a Los Angeles-based commercial bridge and direct lender, has provided an $11.2 million acquisition loan for a 140-bed student housing property located at 900 W. 23rd St. near the University of Texas at Austin. According to Apartments.com, the property features three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,104 square feet. The borrower, Hawkwood Ventures LLC, plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.