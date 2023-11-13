iBorrow Provides $12.7M Acquisition Loan for Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Facility in Toledo, Ohio

TOLEDO, OHIO — iBorrow has provided a $12.7 million loan to finance the sale-leaseback of a 208,968-square-foot industrial facility in Toledo. The property was previously owned by a subsidiary of Stellantis, a manufacturer of brands such as Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge. To facilitate the transaction, iBorrow customized the financing package to accommodate potential re-leasing activities, including a future funding component for light capital expenditures and other costs, and incorporated the ability for the borrower to refinance with long-term debt in the future. The building supports warehousing and logistics operations for a 3 million-square-foot Stellantis manufacturing facility, which is also located in Toledo. The property features a clear height of 34 feet, 102 truck doors and roughly 292 parking spaces. The single-tenant facility is fully leased. The borrower is an owner and operator of industrial real estate properties nationwide.