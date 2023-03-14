iBorrow Provides $13.5M Loan for Refinancing of Two Industrial Properties in Michigan, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

ALMA, MICH. AND MUNSTER, IND. — iBorrow has provided a $13.5 million loan for the refinancing of two industrial properties in Alma and Munster. The two manufacturing facilities are fully leased and total 301,000 square feet. The loan will enable the borrower to refinance $12 million in existing debt on the portfolio, as well as recapitalize the ownership structure by buying out an equity partner. The properties are located at 2000 Michigan Ave. in Alma, a city in central Michigan, and 9325 Kennedy Court in Munster, a city in Northwest Indiana.