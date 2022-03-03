REBusinessOnline

iBorrow Provides $13.9M Acquisition Loan for Austin Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — iBorrow, a commercial bridge and direct lender, has provided a $13.9 million acquisition loan for an 86,910-square-foot office building located at 1200 E. Anderson Lane in North Austin. The three-story building sits on a 3.6-acre site and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund a capital improvement plan that is scheduled to be complete in October 2023.

