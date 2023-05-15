Monday, May 15, 2023
The 499,759-square-foot asset is home to multiple tenants.
iBorrow Provides $15.1M Loan for Refinancing of Light Industrial Property in Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — iBorrow has provided a $15.1 million loan for the refinancing of a 499,759-square-foot light industrial manufacturing property in Milwaukee. The property consists of five buildings that are occupied by eight tenants. Built in 1950 and renovated in 2020, the facility features nine dock-high doors, 25 grade doors and seven rail doors. iBorrow provided the original loan on the property in January 2021. The undisclosed borrower refinanced and sold a separate three-building vacant office parcel on the site.

