The property totals 238,575 square feet in suburban Detroit.
iBorrow Provides $15.6M Loan for Refinancing of Cold Storage Facility in Taylor, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

TAYLOR, MICH. — iBorrow has provided a $15.6 million loan for the refinancing of a 238,575-square-foot cold storage facility in Taylor, a southwest suburb of Detroit. The borrower, a national industrial real estate firm, acquired the asset in 2021 and made substantial improvements. The property, now fully occupied, features a clear height of 27 feet, 25 dock doors, two drive-in doors, parking for 100 cars, 40 trailer spaces and a new concrete parking lot. The borrower intends to make further improvements to the facility, which is situated near Norfolk Southern rail service, the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and I-94.

