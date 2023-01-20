REBusinessOnline

iBorrow Provides $17.4M Refinancing for Two Multifamily Properties in Southern California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LAWNDALE AND OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — iBorrow has provided a $17.4 million refinancing for two multifamily communities.

The properties include a 76 percent-leased, 50-unit asset in Lawndale and a fully vacant, 18-unit property in Oceanside. Both assets are currently undergoing renovations.

The bridge loan will be used to refinance the undisclosed borrower’s existing debt, while also providing the additional proceeds needed to complete full unit renovations, implement capital expenditures and lease up the property to stabilization.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  