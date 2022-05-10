iBorrow Provides $20M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS —iBorrow, a Los Angeles-based commercial bridge and direct lender, has provided a $20 million acquisition loan for a 232-unit apartment community located at 4542 W. Kiest Blvd. in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property offers two-bedroom units with an average size of 969 square feet. The borrower was not disclosed.