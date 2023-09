MEDFORD, N.Y. — iBorrow, a Los Angeles-based commercial bridge and direct lender, has provided a $5.1 million acquisition loan for a 41,000-square-foot industrial property located in the Long Island community of Medford. The facility sits on 3.1 acres and features a clear height of 22 feet, five drive-in doors and one loading dock, as well as proximity to Montauk Highway and the Long Island Expressway. The borrower was not disclosed.