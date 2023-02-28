iBorrow, Reuben Brothers Provide $86.7M Acquisition Loan for Standard Hotel in West Hollywood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Loans, Western

Located at 8300 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, Calif., the 139-key hotel will be renovated and rebranded under the PUBLIC Hotel flag.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — iBorrow and Reuben Brothers, through a co-lending partnership, have funded an $86.7 million loan for the acquisition of a hotel asset in West Hollywood. The borrowers, Ian Schrager and Ed Scheetz, will purchase the 139-room property formerly known as the Standard Hotel.

The buyers plan to renovate the asset and rebrand the hotel to the PUBLIC Hotel flag. The hotel is located at 8300 Sunset Blvd.