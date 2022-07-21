iCapital Signs 59,228 SF Office Lease Expansion at One Grand Central Place in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Financial technology firm iCapital has signed a 59,228-square-foot office lease expansion at One Grand Central Place in Manhattan. The company’s total footprint at the building now spans 141,224 square feet across six floors. Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Al Golod and Christopher Hogan of CBRE represented iCapital in the lease negotiations. Erik Harris, Neil Rubin, Scott Klau and William Cohen of Newmark, along with internal agent Jordan Berger, represented the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust.