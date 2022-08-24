ICC Cable Corp. Signs 59,376 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — ICC Cable Corp., a provider of wiring and cable services for the energy and construction industries, has signed a 59,376-square-foot industrial lease at 10300 FM 1960 Road in northwest Houston. Cotton Munson of Davis Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, which is relocating from a smaller space on North Sam Houston Parkway, in the lease negotiations. Michael Foreman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord.