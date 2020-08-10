Ice Cream Maker Dippin’ Dots Opens $3.2M Industrial Facility in Paducah, Kentucky

PADUCAH, KY. — Dippin’ Dots, maker of flash-frozen beaded ice cream, has opened a $3.2 million, 6,000-square-foot industrial facility in Paducah. The property houses 45 employees and will support Dippin’ Dots Cryogenics LLC, a division of the company that was launched in 2018 and applies the patented flash-frozen technology to other industries. The building is situated at 3865 Industrial Drive, one mile from Interstate 24.