Icebox Cryotherapy Opens 1,400 SF Retail Studio in Millburn, New Jersey

MILLBURN, N.J. — Icebox Cryotherapy, a rehabilitative physical therapy concept, has opened its flagship studio at Plaza at Short Hills in the Northern New Jersey community of East Rutherford. Dean Tselepis and Joe Brendel of Newmark represented Icebox Cryotherapy in the lease negotiations. Other tenants at the property include SoulCycle, Club Pilates, Kings Supermarket and Chase Bank. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.