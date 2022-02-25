REBusinessOnline

Icer Properties Buys Apartment Community in Southwest Atlanta for $43.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Icer Properties has purchased The Life at Greenbriar Apartments, a 376-unit multifamily community located at 2909 Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, for $43.5 million. Built in 1971, the property features a leasing office, controlled access gate, playground, dog park and a laundry center.

Taylor Brown, Chandler Brown and Barden Brown of GREA represented the seller, Olive Tree Holdings, in the transaction. New York-based Icer Properties is rebranding the property as The Hills at Greenbriar and plans to finish interior renovations, as well as bring 14 vacant units back on line.

