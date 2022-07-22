REBusinessOnline

ICM, Waterloo to Develop 725,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

River Park Six will be a 725,000-square-foot distribution center situated within the River Park E-Commerce Center in the southeast Atlanta suburb of Jackson, Ga.

JACKSON, GA. — ICM Asset Management and Waterloo Partners plan to develop River Park Six, a 725,000-square-foot distribution center situated within the River Park E-Commerce Center in Jackson. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through Ameris Bank on behalf of the co-developers. Located southeast of Atlanta in Butts County, River Park 6 is part of a larger master-planned community that spans 1,200 acres with the capacity to accommodate 20 million square feet of industrial space. ICM and Waterloo have partnered with Constructive Ingenuity as a third-party construction manager for the River Park 6 project, as well as Evans as a general contractor and Colliers for leasing. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  