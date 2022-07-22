ICM, Waterloo to Develop 725,000 SF Distribution Center in Metro Atlanta

River Park Six will be a 725,000-square-foot distribution center situated within the River Park E-Commerce Center in the southeast Atlanta suburb of Jackson, Ga.

JACKSON, GA. — ICM Asset Management and Waterloo Partners plan to develop River Park Six, a 725,000-square-foot distribution center situated within the River Park E-Commerce Center in Jackson. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through Ameris Bank on behalf of the co-developers. Located southeast of Atlanta in Butts County, River Park 6 is part of a larger master-planned community that spans 1,200 acres with the capacity to accommodate 20 million square feet of industrial space. ICM and Waterloo have partnered with Constructive Ingenuity as a third-party construction manager for the River Park 6 project, as well as Evans as a general contractor and Colliers for leasing. A construction timeline was not disclosed.