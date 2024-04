NAPERVILLE, ILL. — iCode, an after-school program for kids focused on coding activities and STEM education, has signed a 2,262-square-foot retail lease at 632 Amersale Drive in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Chad Littleton of Morrow Hill represented the tenant, while Michael Petrik and Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Jones Family Naperville LLC. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.