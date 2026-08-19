ICON Real Estate Arranges $18M Sale of Apartment Building in Long Branch, New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Local brokerage firm ICON Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $18 million sale of The Pavilion, a 46-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. The five-story building was completed in 2021. According to RentCafé, units comes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a courtyard and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The seller and developer, Jebara Partners, sold The Pavilion to Henshaw Realty, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange. ICON represented both parties in the transaction.