Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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The Pavilion-Long-Branch-New-Jersey
The sale of The Pavilion, a 46-unit apartment building in Long Branch, New Jersey, also included an adjacent retail building at 231 Third Ave. that fetched a price of $1.3 million.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

ICON Real Estate Arranges $18M Sale of Apartment Building in Long Branch, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Local brokerage firm ICON Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $18 million sale of The Pavilion, a 46-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. The five-story building was completed in 2021. According to RentCafé, units comes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a courtyard and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The seller and developer, Jebara Partners, sold The Pavilion to Henshaw Realty, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange. ICON represented both parties in the transaction.

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