ICON Real Estate Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Chatham, New Jersey

CHATHAM, N.J. — Local brokerage firm ICON Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $11.2 million sale of a 31-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Chatham. The building at 49 S. Passaic Ave. offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. David Jarvis and David Oropeza of ICON brokered the deal. The seller was undisclosed, and the buyer, an entity doing business as Cornerstone 2025 LLC, purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange.