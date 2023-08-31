Thursday, August 31, 2023
Iconex will continue to occupy its office and industrial space at 2600 Bi State Drive through 2030.
Iconex Renews 88,461 SF Industrial Lease at Cambridge Business Park in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Iconex, a provider of label solutions and paper receipts, has renewed its 88,461-square-foot industrial lease at Cambridge Business Park in Kansas City. Copaken Brooks owns Cambridge Business Park, which totals 13 buildings and 464,521 square feet of light industrial and office space. There are more than 45 long-standing tenants at the property. Iconex has been a tenant since 2007. Its new lease goes through 2030. John Stafford of Colliers represented Iconex, while Jeremiah Dean represented Copaken Brooks on an internal basis.

