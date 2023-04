COLUMBUS, OHIO — Iconic Equities has acquired a 322,840-square-foot warehouse in Southeast Columbus for an undisclosed price. The Class B property is situated on 23 acres at 3275 Alum Creek Drive near I-70 and two intermodal facilities, the CSX Intermodal and Norfolk Southern Rickenbacker Intermodal. The transaction marks Miami-based Iconic’s second acquisition in Columbus in the past year.