ICP Acquires 1.2 MSF Former Rackspace Headquarters Complex Near San Antonio

WINDCREST, TEXAS — Cleveland-based investment and development firm Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired the 1.2 million-square-foot former headquarters complex of Rackspace Technology in Windcrest, located just northeast of San Antonio. The locally based cloud computing firm originally acquired the 66-acre property in 2007. According to San Antonio Report, ICP plans to invest more than $40 million in capital improvements to the property, including redeveloped façades, parking lots and green spaces, and to feature industrial and office space that can support eight to 10 tenants. The property will also be rebranded as Windcrest International Business Park.