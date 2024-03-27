Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Windcrest-International-Business-Park
ICP will market Windcrest International Business Park, which will be a redevelopment of the former Rackspace headquarters outside of San Antonio, to light industrial, manufacturing, office and retail users.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOfficeTexas

ICP Acquires 1.2 MSF Former Rackspace Headquarters Complex Near San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

WINDCREST, TEXAS — Cleveland-based investment and development firm Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired the 1.2 million-square-foot former headquarters complex of Rackspace Technology in Windcrest, located just northeast of San Antonio. The locally based cloud computing firm originally acquired the 66-acre property in 2007. According to San Antonio Report, ICP plans to invest more than $40 million in capital improvements to the property, including redeveloped façades, parking lots and green spaces, and to feature industrial and office space that can support eight to 10 tenants. The property will also be rebranded as Windcrest International Business Park.

You may also like

Presidium Breaks Ground on 307-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sells One Lincoln Park...

Headwall Investments, SageView Buy 126,549 SF Shopping Center...

TPG Hotels & Resorts Opens New 7,500 SF...

CTO Realty Growth Acquires Metro Orlando Power Retail...

MDH Partners Inks Two Leases at Georgia Warehouses...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 284-Unit Apartment Community in...

FNRP Acquires 50,353 SF Retail Property in Horsham,...

Brink’s Signs 8,036 SF Office Lease at 400...