ICP Acquires Concord Mall in Elkhart, Indiana, Plans Redevelopment

ELKHART, IND. — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired Concord Mall in Elkhart, about 15 miles east of South Bend. ICP plans to redevelop the 600,000-square-foot shopping mall and adjacent outparcels into a mixed-use business park. Concord Mall was originally built in 1972 and has been suffering vacancies in recent years. Early this year, JC Penney unveiled plans to close its store at the mall, leaving Hobby Lobby as the sole anchor tenant. Hobby Lobby will continue to operate at the location. A timeline for construction was not provided.