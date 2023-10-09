Monday, October 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Industrial Commercial Properties will transform the mall into a business park.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndianaIndustrialMidwestRetail

ICP Acquires Concord Mall in Elkhart, Indiana, Plans Redevelopment

by Kristin Harlow

ELKHART, IND. — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired Concord Mall in Elkhart, about 15 miles east of South Bend. ICP plans to redevelop the 600,000-square-foot shopping mall and adjacent outparcels into a mixed-use business park. Concord Mall was originally built in 1972 and has been suffering vacancies in recent years. Early this year, JC Penney unveiled plans to close its store at the mall, leaving Hobby Lobby as the sole anchor tenant. Hobby Lobby will continue to operate at the location. A timeline for construction was not provided.  

You may also like

Bradford Allen Proposes 300-Unit Apartment Development in Arlington...

The Picklr to Open New Pickleball Facility at...

Interra Realty Brokers $9.2M Sale of Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.9M Sale of KFC-Occupied...

JCCG Begins Construction on 244-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Development...

Berkadia Arranges $37.8M LIHTC Financing for Affordable Housing...

ZOM Sells 320-Unit Sorrento Affordable Housing Community in...

CRC Signs Three Retailers to Leases at Shoppes...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 382-Bed Student Housing Community...