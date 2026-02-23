ICP Acquires Remaining 134 Acres at Miami Valley Research Park Near Dayton

KETTERING, OHIO — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired the remaining 134 acres of developable land at Miami Valley Research Park in Kettering near Dayton. ICP already owns Sixth River, a five-building office asset, and 3909 Research Boulevard, a light industrial facility, within Miami Valley Research Park. ICP’s long-term vision for the park has already included strategic enhancements. The firm partnered with Vision Cos. for a new market-rate apartment community. ICP is engaging with corporate users, brokers and economic development partners for the next phase of development within the park.