The firm adds to its existing footprint within the park in Kettering. (Rendering courtesy of ICP)
ICP Acquires Remaining 134 Acres at Miami Valley Research Park Near Dayton

by Kristin Harlow

KETTERING, OHIO — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired the remaining 134 acres of developable land at Miami Valley Research Park in Kettering near Dayton. ICP already owns Sixth River, a five-building office asset, and 3909 Research Boulevard, a light industrial facility, within Miami Valley Research Park. ICP’s long-term vision for the park has already included strategic enhancements. The firm partnered with Vision Cos. for a new market-rate apartment community. ICP is engaging with corporate users, brokers and economic development partners for the next phase of development within the park.

