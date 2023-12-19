Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMidwestOfficeOhio

ICP Acquires Sherwin-Williams R&D Campus in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, Plans Redevelopment

by Kristin Harlow

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OHIO — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired the research and development (R&D) campus of The Sherwin-Williams Co. in Warrensville Heights, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 105-acre property includes several buildings. Sherwin-Williams has entered into a short-term leaseback agreement with ICP, which plans to repurpose some of the smaller commercial structures on the site while it finalizes redevelopment plans for the R&D building and adjacent acreage. The property will soon be vacated by Sherwin-Williams, which is building a new R&D center in Brecksville and a new headquarters in downtown Cleveland.  

You may also like

SLIB Arranges Sale of 68-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 292-Unit Water Oak Apartments...

Chariot Energy Signs 16,192 SF Office Lease in...

Northpond Launches $200M Investment Partnership Targeting Unanchored Neighborhood...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 117,704 SF Cleveland Industrial...

Urban Catalyst Sells Apartment Project Site in San...

McKnight Foundation Signs 50,000 SF Office Lease in...

Brixton Capital Buys 178,204 SF Monterey Plaza in...

Sherpa Design Acquires 14,589 SF Flex Building in...