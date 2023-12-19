ICP Acquires Sherwin-Williams R&D Campus in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, Plans Redevelopment

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OHIO — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has acquired the research and development (R&D) campus of The Sherwin-Williams Co. in Warrensville Heights, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 105-acre property includes several buildings. Sherwin-Williams has entered into a short-term leaseback agreement with ICP, which plans to repurpose some of the smaller commercial structures on the site while it finalizes redevelopment plans for the R&D building and adjacent acreage. The property will soon be vacated by Sherwin-Williams, which is building a new R&D center in Brecksville and a new headquarters in downtown Cleveland.