ICP Purchases Knoll Manufacturing Facility in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) has purchased a Knoll manufacturing facility located at 4300 36th St. in Grand Rapids for an undisclosed price. The 619,165-square-foot building sits on 37 acres adjacent to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. ICP plans to make a multi-million-dollar investment to update both interior and exterior elements of the property. Bob Horn of JLL brokered the sale. Knoll is a design firm that produces office seating, storage, desks and other accessories.