Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

ICP Underway on 685,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment Project Near San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

WINDCREST, TEXAS — Cleveland-based investment and development firm Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) is underway on a 685,000-square-foot industrial project in Windcrest, located just northeast of San Antonio. Phase I of Windcrest International Business Park, which is a redevelopment of the 1.2 million-square-foot former headquarters complex of local cloud computing firm Rackspace Technology, is nearing completion following infrastructure upgrades and structural improvements. ICP has partnered with the City of Windcrest and Bexar County on the project. Rackspace originally acquired the 66-acre property in 2007. JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent.

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