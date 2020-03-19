ICSC Asks Federal Government to Financially Support Retailers, Restaurants

NEW YORK — The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) has requested financial support from the federal government to guarantee or directly pay for business interruption coverage for retailers, restaurants, other tenants and landlords as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, ICSC cited the $6.7 billion in consumer activity and $400 billion in annual state and local taxes that the retail, restaurant and entertainment industries generate, and appealed to a need to be able to continue to pay employees and suppliers. ICSC also volunteered the use of the parking lots of its member centers to facilitate the delivery of emergency supplies, as well as the construction of temporary health centers and shelters. <Read the full letter>