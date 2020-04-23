ICSC Cancels RECon 2020, Will Hold Regional Deal Making Events

NEW YORK CITY — The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) has canceled its annual RECon event due to concerns about COVID-19. The move comes after the organization initially postponed RECon and suspended all of its events that were scheduled to occur before June 30. ICSC’s Annual Meeting of Members that typically takes place at RECon each year, along with the approval of the new slate of board of trustees, ICSC chair and vice chair, will now be scheduled for December 2020 during the New York Deal Making conference.

The organization still plans to hold six regional deal-making events, including New York Deal Making, and additionally will hold the U.S. Law Conference and CenterBuild Conference.

In 2019, more than 37,000 industry professionals descended on the Las Vegas Convention Center for the annual retail and real estate networking event, which featured 1,200 exhibitors and 853,000 square feet of exhibit space.