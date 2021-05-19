IDC Leases 354,810 SF Industrial Facility in Inland Empire
PERRIS, CALIF. — IDC has inked a deal to occupy an industrial building located at 251 Rider St. in Perris. WPT Industrial REIT, a Canadian real estate investment trust, is the landlord.
The newly constructed, 354,810-square-foot facility features 185 parking stalls, 65 trailer stalls and 47 dock-high loading doors. The property is situated near the 60 and 215 freeways.
Mark Zorn and Cory Whitman of Colliers International represented the landlord in the deal.
