REBusinessOnline

IDEAL Capital Group Acquires Vintage at SLO Multifamily Property in San Luis Obispo, California for $51M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

VintageSLO-San-Luis-Obispo-CA

Vintage at SLO in San Luis Obispo, Calif., features 105 apartments, a swimming pool and fitness center.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF. — IDEAL Capital Group has purchased Vintage at SLO, an apartment community located at 3554 Ranch House Road in San Luis Obispo, for $51 million. The seller was a joint venture between Newport Beach, Calif.-based Capstone Commercial Properties and Robbins | Reed.

Completed in 2021, the 91,749-square-foot Vintage at SLO consists of seven three-story buildings offering a total of 105 apartments, with an average unit size of 874 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, dog washing station and 161 parking spaces.

Stew Watson, Dean Zander and Jef Henderson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

