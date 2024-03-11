Monday, March 11, 2024
Sentio-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, Sentio features 325 apartments. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IDEAL Capital Group Buys Sentio Apartment Community in Phoenix for $108M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — California-based IDEAL Capital Group has acquired Sentio, a multifamily property in North Phoenix, from Hines for $108 million.

Completed in 2023, Sentio features 325 open-concept floorplans with top-of-market unit interiors. The Class A property offers smart-home technology; energy-efficient appliances and window treatments; sustainability-focused construction; high-end finishes; interconnected, resident-centric amenity spaces; and walking paths.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Greon of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Trevor Breaux, Troy Tegeler and Ryan Greer of CBRE Debt & Structured Finance arranged financing for the buyer.

