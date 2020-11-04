IDEAL Capital Sells Oak View Apartments in Visalia, California for $42.5M

Oak View Apartments in Visalia, Calif., features 237 units, two swimming pools, two playgrounds and three laundry centers.

VISALIA, CALIF. — IDEAL Capital Group has completed the disposition of Oak View Apartments, a multifamily community located at 4700 W. Caldwell Ave. in Visalia. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the asset for $42.5 million.

Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen, Robin Kane, Brendan Kane and Mark Bonas of The Mogharebi Group (TMG) represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1990 on 16.4 acres, Oak View Apartments features 237 units spread across 48 buildings totaling 209,610 rentable square feet. Units are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 884 square feet. Community amenities include two outdoor pools and spas, two playgrounds, three laundry centers, a business center, fitness center, basketball/volleyball courts, reserved covered parking and garages.