Ideal Property Group Acquires Self-Storage Portfolio in Pennsylvania for $5.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

NEW YORK CITY — Ideal Property Group, a New York City-based investment firm, has acquired three-property portfolio of Stop & Store self-storage properties in Pennsylvania for $5.2 million. Located in in Dillsburg, York and Dover, the properties total 94,976 net rentable square feet and were 75.6 percent leased at the time of sale. The total number of units was not disclosed. Mike Mele, Robert Bloch and Noah Obuchowski of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an individual private owner, in the transaction.