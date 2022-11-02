IDEAL School of Manhattan Signs 63,000 SF Lease in Financial District

NEW YORK CITY — The IDEAL School of Manhattan, a K-12 independent learning institution, has signed a 63,000-square-foot lease at 5 Hanover Square in the borough’s Financial District. The IDEAL School will occupy floors two through five, as well as a portion of the ground floor, of the 25-story building. Eliza Gordon, John Wheeler and Mitch Konsker of JLL represented the landlord, Los Angeles-based CIM Group, in the lease negotiations. Brent Ozarowski and Leslie Harwood of Newmark represented the tenant, which plans to relocate to 5 Hanover Square from the Upper West Side in summer 2023.