Ideal Steel Signs 66,500 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Ideal Steel Inc., an Oregon-based fabricator, has signed a 66,500-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 5900 Brittmoore Road in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 1969. Jake Wilkinson and Darren O’Conor of NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad Berry and Ryan Wasaff represented the locally based landlord, Welcome Group, on an internal basis.