SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — IDEAYA Biosciences has leased 44,000 square feet of space at 5000 Shoreline Court in South San Francisco.

The 140,000-square-foot, Class A building is situated on the bay in South San Francisco’s Sierra Point life sciences cluster. IDEAYA plans to move into the space in mid-2024.

Chris Jacobs and Matt Jacobs of CBRE represented the landlord, DivcoWest, while Grant Dettmer and Scott Miller of JLL represented IDEAYA.